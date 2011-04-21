Australian Anchorwoman Finds Dead Man Quite Amusing (And She Is Kind Of Right)

Poor Natalie Barr. She just wanted to read the news.
Unfortunately, she found a story about two women and their deceased relative quite amusing.
“Two British women have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle a dead relative onto a flight to Berlin. 91 year old Kurt Willy Jarrett’s wife and step-daughter were stopped at check in when staff became suspicious because he was [attempting to keep a straight face] strapped to his wheelchair [failing. giggles.] wearing sunglasses.”
[Silence]
[Laughter]
“The women insist they did not know he was dead.” [More laughter]
Another guffawing anchor chimes in: “Weekend at Bernie’s!”
Later in the show, the pair discuss the “five-minute nose job.” No seriously; look at the promo on the bottom of the screen.
Video below.
