An Australian airport worker may have been permanently blinded after being attacked by a falcon nesting in a Qantas hangar

An Australian airport worker was attacked by a falcon nesting in Qantas’ hangar at Sydney airport in Australia last week, according to The Guardian.

The falcon attacked the worker when he got too close to the falcon’s food supply, causing “significant damage to his eyes, neck and face.”

The Guardian obtained an internal warning issued by Qantas, which confirmed the attack and urged its workers to wear protective clothing and goggles until breeding season ends in November.

Peregrine falcons are the world’s fastest animals and can swoop at speeds of up to 185 mph (300 kph).

“If you are swooped or observe the falcon, please report the location and activity observed,” the memo said.

According to the Australian Department of Environment and Energy, the birds are known to be “excitable and easily disturbed.”

The secretary of the New South Wales branch of the Australian Transport Workers Union Richard Olsen told The Guardian that the union was pushing for Qantas to provide a safer work environment for its staff.

“We are not calling for the birds to be removed, rather that Qantas have aircraft cleaned before the aircraft are moved to the particular hangar where these birds of prey roost and hunt,” he said.

He added that Qantas had not warned the union about the falcons in the hangar and that not all staff were given safety equipment to prevent a future attack.

A Qantas spokesman told Insider that it was “probably not that well known” that the falcons have lived in the engineering hangars at Sydney airport for “at least the past 20 years.”

“They actually help keep smaller birds, rats and mice out of the hangars,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that aircraft hangars attract large birds “due to their height and plenty of space to roost.” They added that this was the first incident they have had in regards to the falcon, and they were making sure employees who work in the vicinity of the birds are “reminded of [their] presence.”

