Australian air passenger traffic grew to over 153 million in the past year

Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images

Whether measured by domestic or international traffic, Australian air travel continues to set record after record, seemingly every month.

August was no exception.

According to figures released by Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE), domestic fare-paying passenger traffic totaled 9.7 million for the month, leaving the total over the past year at 116.317 million — the highest level on record.

Not only was it at a record high, at 2.33%, the year-on-year increase was the fastest recorded since October 2013.

And it was even faster for international travel.

Approximately 3.057 million fare-paying passengers entered and left Australia in August, leaving the cumulative total over the past 12 months at 36.734 million.

Not only was that the largest annual total on record, it was up 7.65% on the levels seen a year earlier.

That was also the fastest annual increase in percentage terms since May 2011.

Over the past year, total fare-paying domestic and international passenger traffic stood at 153.1 million, up 3.56% on the levels seen in the year to August 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.