PITCH BLACK: RAAF's Major International Training Exercise In The Red Centre

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will host its biennial Exercise PITCH BLACK major training mission in the Northern Territory this month.

The 20-year old tradition will run until August 22, utilising military bases and training areas across the state, involving participants from Australia, the United States Air Force, the Royal New Zealand Air Force, the Republic of Singapore Air Force and various other nations.

Exercise PITCH BLACK opens the door for a significant number of new participants to experience the cultural characteristics of the Northern Territory, while promoting more robust relationships between Australia and neighbouring countries.

Several million dollars is expected to be injected into the local economy as a result of the combat exercise.

Training activities include; air-to-air combat, air-to-ground attack, airborne early warning and control, air-to-air refuelling, tactical air transport and a range of other ground based exercises and simulated roles.

Check out the gallery below for images and see here for more info.

US Marines Have Arrived At RAAF's Darwin Base Pitch Black Exercise Director Group Captain Micka Grey, Task Unit Director Robert Chipman And An F/A -18A Hornet Singapore's F-14 Fighter Jets Taxing Down The Runway Ahead Of The Training Mission United Arab Emirates Air Force Personnel Arriving At RAAF's Darwin Air Movements Terminal An F-16 Fighter Jet Preparing For A Training Mission In Australian Air Space Pitch Black Is Australia's Largest And Most Complex Training Exercise Australian And International Personnel Are Briefed Ahead Of The Pitch Black Mission A Massive Hercules Plane Preparing For Take-Off F-15 Fighters Jets About To Get Airborne

