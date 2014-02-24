Australian Advertisers Are Spending More Money Online Than On Free-To-Air TV For The First Time

Australian advertisers spent more on online campaigns than on free-to-air TV advertisements for the first time last year.

A newly released report from IAB Australia put online advertising expenditure at $3.986 billion in the 2013 calendar year, up 19.3 per cent on the year prior.

Free-to-air TV advertising only made $3.877 billion in 2013, up 1.76 per cent for the year.

IAB Australia reported double-digit growth across all online advertising segments last year, of which general display advertising revenue grew 28.4 per cent to $1.125 billion, search and directories 18.1 per cent to $2.118 billion and classifieds 10.5 per cent to $743 million.

It pinned the strength of general display advertising on growing video and mobile display markets, with mobile advertising quadrupling to account for 14.3 per cent of total online advertising spend.

