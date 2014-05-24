Australian Actor David Gulpilil Wins Best Actor At Cannes Film Festival

David Gulpilil. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty

David Gulpilil has won an award for best actor at the 67th Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Charlie’s Country.

Gulpilil received the Un Certain Regard prize, awarded to “original and different” offbeat films, for his performance in the Rolf De Heer-directed Australian drama.

The film received a standing ovation at Cannes during it screening earlier in the week.

Some of the other acclaimed films Gulpilil has starred in include Walkabout, Storm Boy, The Last Wave, Rabbit Proof Fence, The Tracker and Australia.

The top award of the Cannes Film Festival, the Palme d’Or, will be announced in a ceremony tonight.

