Australia, you're about to get soaked

Photo: SAM YEH/AFP/Getty Images

Put on your gumboots and get your umbrellas ready because there’s going to be a huge dump of rain over Australia’s east coast over the next four days.

The rain is predicted to start from late tonight and last until Saturday afternoon, brought on by a fast-moving low pressure system heading in from the eastern seaboard.

The heavy rain could cause flash flooding in areas that were recently affected by Cyclone Debbie.

Flood warnings have been issued for Queensland coastal catchments from Cairns down to Gladstone, including Townsville, Airlie Beach, Mackay and Rockhampton.

Here’s a look at the four-day total rainfall weather map from the Bureau of Meteorology.

The highlighted sections show where the heavy rain is expected to fall. The pink section between Airlie Beach and Mackay is set to receive over 400mms of rain in the next 72 hours.

Sydney, Melbourne and Launceston will get 50-100mms of rain, while Adelaide and Perth are expected to get 15-50mms.

Source: Bureau of Meteorology

