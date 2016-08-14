Australia wins silver in the women's 4 x 100m medley relay

Cate Campbell of Australia. Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images)

Cate Campbell produced a brilliant 100m freestyle swim to deliver silver for Australia in the 4 x 100m medley relay at the Rio Olympics.

Campbell hit the water with Australia in sixth and was fifth on the turn with 50m to go, beating Denmark by 1/100th of a second into the bronze with a time of 3.55.

The USA won gold.

Campbell’s swim was redemption for her shock failure in the 100m freestyle two days earlier, and just minutes earlier from her silver medal-winning performance, finishing fifth in the 50m.

“That was so satisfying to get them on the back end. I knew I would be behind. I’ve got to be proud of myself for that,” she said after the race.

Australia started well with Emily Seebohm’s backstroke, followed by Taylor McKeown in the breastroke and Emma McKeon on the butterfly.

The silver is McKeon’s fourth medal in Rio, alongside gold in the 4x100m freestyle, another silver in the 4x200m medley relay and bronze in the 200m freestyle.

“Amazing, I never really imagined it would happen like this,” she said after the race.

In the final swim of the Rio Olympics, the Australian men’s 4x100m medley relay finished with bronze behind the USA and Great Britain.

Kyle Chalmers produced an spectacular freestyle anchor leg to put Australia on the podium. His fellow bronze medallists are Mitch Larkin, Jake Packard and David Morgan.

Packard was full of praise for Chalmers: “What a swim, my voice will be lost for the rest of the night. It’s an amazing experience.”

Chalmers, just 18 and still at high school said the Olympics experience had left him motivated.

“I can’t believe how this has all gone,” he said.

The race was also the final Olympic swim of US champion Michael Phelps, delivering him his 23rd gold medal.

Australia finishes its campaign in the pool in second place behind the USA with 10 medals: 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze.

In London four years earlier, Australia finished with just one gold among nine medals, resulting in an AOC investigation into the lacklustre performance.

