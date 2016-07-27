Australia wins the 2016 Quidditch World Cup

Photo: Quidditch Australia/ Facebook.

Australia has won the 2016 Quidditch World Cup, a sport inspired by the game played in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

The 150-130 victory makes Australia to the first country to defeat the United States since competition began in 2012.

The final began with the Dropbears taking an early 30-point lead. However Team USA quickly bounced back, before a goal-for-goal period ensued. The incredibly tight game came down to the snitch catch by Australian seeker Dameon Osborn.

Team Captain James Mortensen said via Facebook, “I am very proud of all of the team, but it is hard not to be absolutely stoked with the performance of our female players in particular. We demonstrated that at the highest level of competition gender of quality in sport isn’t a token gesture or some fair fetched expectation.”

The win was extra sweet for the Aussies who were defeated by the US in the 2014 final.

For those unfamiliar with “muggle” quidditch, instead of flying, players run around with a broomstick between their legs, sprinting, throwing and chasing to get the golden snitch.

Here’s the moment The Dropbears take out the 2016 Quidditch World Cup against the US.

