Australia Will This Week Discuss Banning Russia's Vladimir Putin From The Brisbane G20 Summit

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the G20 summit in Brisbane, while meeting with international leaders at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) assembly in Wales later this week.

Ms Bishop said soundings would be made about Putin’s involvement at the Brisbane meeting, scheduled for mid-November this year, AFR reports.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has been vocal about keeping Putin out of Australia.

However, as the host nation of the Summmit Australia cannot ­ban the Russian President without consent from other G20 members.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has ramped up sanctions against Russia in a bid to defuse the situation in Ukraine.

Australia plans to enter a significant partnership with NATO during the congress in Wales, providing Australian military with greater access to decision-making and planning arrangements, recognising Australia’s contributions to operations over the past decade.

The Australian revealed that the Government is considering the potential deployment of 200 special forces troops in Afghanistan as part of a long-term military strategy.

