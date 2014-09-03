Tony Abbott Has Just Announced Australia Will Open An Embassy In Ukraine

Picture: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott told parliament that Australia will be opening an interim embassy in the Ukranian capital of Kiev.

The interim embassy in Kiev will help support Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers serving in Ukraine.

“I am pleased that our flag will shortly fly alongside Ukraine’s as a sign of our support in these troubled times,” Abbott said.

Abbott said Australia was also considering sending non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine in the short term and may also provide civil and military capacity assistance to the struggling eastern European nation.

The PM also said Australia will not, and has no intention to, sell uranium to Russia.

Following the release of ISIS’ latest video which allegedly shows the execution of American journalist Steven Sotloff, Abbott told parliament he was supportive of the government’s decision to join the humanitarian effort in Iraq.

