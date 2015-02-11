Australia will be a 'wild card' entry in Eurovision 2015

Conchita Wurst of Austria performing at Eurovision in 2014. Photo: Ragnar Singsaas /Getty.

This year will mark the 60th anniversary of the Eurovision song contest, a flamboyant, nationalistic singing competition and one of the longest running television shows in the world.

But no longer will Australian fans have to chose a favourite country – or bearded singer – to cheer for, because this year we’re competing for the win.

After the success of Jessica Mauboy’s guest performance in Denmark last year, and Australia’s continued enthusiasm for the show, Australia has been invited to compete as a “wild card entry”.

“SBS has been broadcasting Eurovision for over 30 years and we have seen how Australians’ love of the song contest has grown during those years,” said SBS managing director Michael Ebeid.

“Jessica Mauboy’s performance last year was a truly momentous occasion and achievement. This year we are thrilled to be advancing our involvement by sending an Australian artist to compete for the first time, and presenting Australia with our first opportunity to vote in the contest.”

Eurovision 2015 will take place in Vienna at Wiener Stadthalle arena on May 23 local time, and screened to around 195 million people worldwide.

The Eurovision Song Contest will aired in Australia on the following Sunday morning and evening on SBS ONE.

