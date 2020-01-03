Stunning images from space reveal the shocking extent of Australia's bushfire crisis

RAMMB/CIRA/CSU; Business Insider The Himawari-8 satellite’s view of the Australian brushfires and smoke clouds on January 2, 2020.

Australian brushfires sparked in September have spread for months, leading to a state of emergency in many regions.

As of the New Year, the blazes have now scorched more than 14 million acres of land, killed about half a billion animals, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The blazes are so large and widespread that satellites in space can easily photograph them from orbit.

Specialised sensors on satellites that can see through the thick smoke are recording the brushfires’ spread.

Australia’s raging brushfires are so bad that satellites thousands of miles above Earth can easily spot their flames and smoke from space.

The fires likely started naturally, though experts think human-caused climate disruption has exacerbated hot, arid conditions that fuel the growth of such blazes. Current estimates suggest eastern Australia’s brushfire crisis has scorched more than 14 million acres of land, killed about half a billion animals, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The photo above – which shows plumes of smoke roughly half the area of Europe darkening skies as far as New Zealand in a yellow haze – was taken on Thursday by the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Himawari-8 satellite.

Himawari-8 launched in October 2014 and weighs about as much as a Ford F-150 pickup truck. It now orbits over the same point about 22,300 miles above our planet. Using a variety of onboard sensors, Himawari-8, NASA’s Suomi-NPP satellite, and other Earth-monitoring machines are returning stunning imagery of Australia’s dire situation.

Here are some of the most revealing photos, animations, and illustrations of the crisis on Earth as seen from outer space.

Himawari-8 overlooks the western hemisphere and photographs this face of Earth once every 10 minutes. Australia, its brushfires, and smoke plumes are easily visible.

NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite, which orbits about 500 miles up, offers a much closer view of the planet — though a less consistent one. Here, Australia’s brushfires are shown picking up in November.

Play GIF RAMMB/CIRA/CSU An animation shows the Himawari-8 satellite’s view of the eastern Australian brushfires on November 6-11, 2019.

Redder and longer wavelengths of light, such as near-infrared, can show fiery hotspots on the ground through the haze and smoke.

RAMMB/CIRA/CSU The Himawari-8 satellite’s view of eastern Australian brushfires on November 7, 2019.

Embers from fires that began in September have spread easily in abnormally long, dry, and expansive drought.

Play GIF RAMMB/CIRA/CSU An animation shows the Himawari-8 satellite’s view of the Australian brushfires and smoke clouds on January 2, 2020. Melbourne is visible in the bottom-left corner.

This animation, from January 1 and 2, highlights multiple hotspots in normally invisible infrared light. Two especially large patches of brushfires (shown just southwest of centre) stretch dozens of miles long.

Play GIF RAMMB/CIRA/CSU An animation shows the Himawari-8 satellite’s view of the eastern Australian brushfires on January 1-2, 2020.

Daytime satellite views of the ground are equally if not more dramatic. The European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite took this image of growing brushfires while passing over Bateman Bay on New Year’s Eve.

Copernicus EMS; Sentinel 2/ESA A view of a brushfire in Bateman Bay, Australia, on December 31, 2019.

The scope of the fires is hard to comprehend. In New South Wales alone, blazes have created a fire front in the state that — if put into a straight line — would stretch from Sydney, across the Indian Ocean, and into Afghanistan.

NASA Worldview A satellite’s view of the eastern Australian brushfires on January 2, 2020.

The smoke plume alone is currently about 1.3 billion acres, or half the size of Europe, and is drifting more than 1,000 miles over New Zealand, where it is choking and yellowing the skies.

RAMMB/CIRA/CSU The Himawari-8 satellite’s view of the eastern Australian brushfires on January 2, 2020. Enormous smoke clouds from the blaze drifted over New Zealand and coloured the skies yellow.

So far the brushfires have chewed through more than twice the area that burned in Amazon’s rainforests during 2019.

Play GIF RAMMB/CIRA/CSU An animation shows the Himawari-8 satellite’s view of the Australian brushfires and smoke clouds on January 2, 2020.

At least 17 have gone missing in the fires, eight have died, and hundreds of thousands have evacuated. Volunteer firefighters are working around the clock to curtail the disaster, though it may burn until cooler fall temperatures arrive in the southern hemisphere several months from now.

Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images This picture taken on December 31, 2019 shows firefighters struggling against the strong wind in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales.

Aylin Woodward contributed reporting to this post.

