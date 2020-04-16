Australia's latest job figures were better than expected – but they betray what's set to come

The Australian job market has stalled. (Photo by Robert Szaniszló, NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While Australia entered the coronavirus crisis on “good economic footing”, its labour market looks to be in a state of detoriation, according to Indeed economist Callam Pickering.

The latest data shows the unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in early March, but that was before the country’s business shutdown really took hold.

As new job ads begin to dry up, and a growing number of Australians sign up to the JobSeeker Allowance, economists warn the labour market will soon look a lot worse for wear.

The unemployment rate is the number one economic indicator right now in Australia, and it’s on its way up.

The latest ABS data out on Thursday shows the number of out of work Aussies is on the rise, jumping to 5.2% in early March, even before the Australian government ordered a widespread shutdown of businesses.

Indeed Asia-Pacific economist Callam Pickering said the latest data was “useful as a snapshot of conditions before the COVID-19 crisis”.

“The data indicates that Australia entered the COVID-19 health crisis on reasonable economic footing [but] unfortunately, history suggests that a recession can take a good five to ten years to truly recover from,” he said in a note issued to Business Insider Australia. “That was certainly the case in the early 1980s and 1990s – Australia’s last two recessions.”

“More timely data suggests that hiring activity has effectively stalled. Job postings on Indeed Australia are tracking 52% below their trend at the same point last year, with overall hiring activity similar to what we normally see over Christmas and the New Year rather than a busy March and April.”

Equally the Commonwealth Bank has its own internal data which suggests the number of unemployed Australians is about to rise sharply.

“There was a big lift in the number of CBA accounts with JobSeeker payments … in early April,” CBA economist Belinda Allen said. “We also believe there is a lag between registering and receiving the JobSeeker package which suggests the official ABS labour market data will deteriorate sharply in April.”

Given the lag in concrete employment data however it will be next months figures, out on 14 May, that really shine a light on where the economy is at.

“We know that conditions have deteriorated but we don’t currently have any idea as to how much. Measures of job postings or consumer confidence or business conditions suggest that we are dealing with something that is largely unprecedented since World War 2,” Pickering said.

“Widespread lockdowns will push unemployment significantly higher for April, although limited to some degree by government support packages such as the JobKeeper wage subsidy, with participation in the workforce set to plummet.”

While Pickering and other economists are generally supportive of sizeable government policies to safeguard jobs, he said the fact there is no timeline to lift current restrictions is telling.

“There is currently no meaningful discussion over lifting restrictions, which suggests that the economy will remain shut down for at least another couple of months.

“The lower the unemployment rate is when restrictions are lifted, the better placed the economy will be to thrive. Realistically though we are looking at a number of years of elevated unemployment – at levels we haven’t seen this century.”

