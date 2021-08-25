Truck companies Toll, Linfox and Bevchain are among those facing strike action, threatening the supply chains of supermarkets, retailers and bottle shops.(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) is looking at bringing its fight to Linfox and its subsidiary Bevchain as it escalates threats of industrial action against logistics companies.

The Union filed applications with the Fair Work Commission (FWC) on Wednesday, with a strike against Toll already scheduled for Friday.

If the new applications are successful, it would open the door for as many as 15,000 truck drivers to walk off the job in the coming weeks, potentially shutting down food and fuel supply chains.

The unions are threatening strike action at some of the country’s largest logistics companies in a bid to keep jobs in house.

Calling it a ‘crisis in trucking’, tensions in the industry have gone up another gear as the Transport Workers Union (TWU) foreshadowed industrial action against Linfox and subsidiary Bevchain, lodging applications with the Fair Work Commission (FWC) on Wednesday.

With thousands at Toll expected to walk off the job this Friday, as many as 15,000 Australian truck drivers are now prepared to go on strike as disputes within the industry escalate. The strikes are expected to disrupt the supply of food and groceries, alcohol, retail, and fuel, with Toll holding contracts with major supermarkets like Woolworths and Coles across different states.

TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said workers were seeing off similar threats as many logistics companies, including StarTrack and FedEx, which had sought to outsource contract work and undermine the job security of their workforces.

“If transport companies push ahead and flood truck yards with low paid, stressed, precarious workers, it will eradicate good, safe jobs in Australia’s deadliest industry,” Kaine said.

“Transport is facing a tsunami of underemployment. Wealthy retailers, manufacturers and oil companies are literally raking in the billions while shaving costs off the movement of their goods around the country. The impact of this has been an undercurrent in transport for years, and now a deadly swell has arrived.”

As demand for deliveries skyrocketed during the pandemic, both revenue and costs have risen sharply at many logistics companies. With each competing for major contracts, the budgetary pressure is being pass onto workers, the union claims.

“Transport companies are under pressure from a constant squeeze on rates from the likes of Amazon and Aldi, but rather than facing off the cost-cutting to ensure the work can be done safely and viably, they’re passing the buck onto workers through attempts to replace decent jobs with an insecure workforce,” Kaine said.

A spokesperson for Linfox said the company hoped it wouldn’t come to a strike, stating it had always “ensured fair and reasonable rates for our workers that are above award.”

“We will always negotiate for a fair outcome for our people and our customers. We are confident that we will be able to reach a satisfactory resolution in this case…we are still negotiating in good faith with the TWU and our employee representatives and have numerous meetings scheduled over the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Neither Linfox nor Bevchain will be affected by Friday’s strike, but the action against Toll is an indication of the lengths the TWU is willing to go to as part of its negotiations.

It will mark the first strike by the road transport industry in more than a decade, with the TWU having filed complaints against 50 retailers demanding they lift safety standards.

The union claims the 2016 decision by the federal government to terminate an independent safety tribunal has only further heightened pressure on truckies, with 205 dying in the last five years.