Australia Tried To Spy On The Indonesian President's Phone: Report

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono/Getty

The ABC and The Guardian are reporting Australian spies tried to tap into Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s mobile phone.

The two have published documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, which show Yudhoyono was targeted in August 2009, along with his wife and several senior Indonesian politicians.

Relations between the two countries have already been strained by media reports Australia’s Jakarta embassy was used as a listening post for spying. Both are also at odds over asylum seeker policy.

The leaked documents are from Australia’s Defence Signals Directorate. They appear to list surveillance targets and the brand and model of their mobile phones.

There’s more at The Guardian, and at The ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.