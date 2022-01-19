The US and EU have upgraded travel restrictions for Australia as Omicron cases surge to some of the highest per capita rates in the world

The US and EU have upgraded travel restrictions for Australians as Omicron cases surge to some of the highest per capita rates in the world

The European Union has tightened its rules for entry for some Australians.

It comes as the country’s case numbers surge to an average of 64,000 a day.

The CDC in the US has also responded, adding Australia to its ‘Do not travel’ list for the first time.

The United States and European nations are closing their doors to Australia, with new travel restrictions coming into effect as the country faces rapidly growing COVID-19 case numbers.

It comes as Australia’s per capita virus numbers surge to among the highest in the world, ranking ninth on the list of countries ranked by active cases per 100,000 people.

This means the country has now surpassed both the US and the UK according to these metrics.

On Tuesday, the European Union said it was tightening COVID-19 travel rules for unvaccinated arrivals from Australia, removing it from a list of countries where easier travel restrictions apply regardless of vaccination status.

It follows Norway, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore in restricting travel from Australia.

Non-EU citizens travelling from Australia will now require a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency to enter Europe.

Countries that remain in the EU’s top tier of countries that do not require vaccination include Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

Tuesday also saw a change in US rules around travel to Australia in response to the country’s record case numbers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added Australia to its ‘Do not travel’ list due to Omicron, the first time the country has reached the highest level of restrictions.

Australia joined a list of 22 nations and territories restricted in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers including Israel, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.

The nation’s health protection agency elevated its travel recommendation to “level four: very high”, telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain and Bolivia. There are now more than 100 countries on the CDC’s level four list.

Other countries on the level four list include Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and the UK.

“Do not travel internationally until you are fully vaccinated,” the CDC website said as of Wednesday.

“Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, slow the spread of Covid-19, and reduce the number of new variants. The CDC encourages you get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if you are eligible.”

Australia has faced a tsunami of cases since the start of 2021, with close to a million cases recorded in the last two weeks alone.

Over the past week an average of 64,291 new cases have been reported each day.

To date, more than 58,984,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted, 2.4% have been positive.

New infections of COVID-19 increased by 20% worldwide over the past week, with around 19 million total cases reported during the seven-day period.

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday the Omicron variant will not be the last variant of the virus.

“Don’t abandon the science. Don’t abandon the strategies that are working, that are keeping us and our loved ones safe,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID technical lead, said.

“This won’t be the last variant of concern,” she added, calling on governments to invest more in surveillance systems to track the virus as it mutates and spreads.