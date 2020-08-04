A Microsoft deal to purchase TikTok would resolve security concerns in Australia, according to government MPs

Photo Illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Any Microsoft deal to purchase TikTok would resolve many of Australia’s security concerns about the social media platform, according to government MPs and investors.

Microsoft on Monday confirmed it was continuing discussions to buy TikTok in the United States, with the technology giant saying it would also explore a proposal to purchase TikTok’s operations in Australia, along with the Canadian and New Zealand services.

US President Donald Trump on Monday gave Chinese company ByteDance 45 days to sell TikTok or face being banned in the United States.

Government MPs, who declined to be identified because an inquiry into the video sharing app was ongoing, believe a Microsoft acquisition would blunt much of the security threat in Australia. Microsoft supplies a significant portion of the Australian government’s cloud computing infrastructure.

TikTok has been hit by China’s worsening diplomatic relations around the world, with calls to ban the mobile app which features an unending loop of 15-second videos of users lip syncing and dancing and has an estimated 1.6 million users in Australia.

TikTok is currently facing two federal inquiries. A Senate committee has asked TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Google to give evidence on the threat of foreign interference conducted through their platforms.

Separately, security agencies are assessing the platform after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was looking “very closely” at TikTok.

The government holds concerns the platform could be used to compile a vast digital database of users that could be shared with the Chinese Communist Party.

The security agency informed probe is also expected to examine Chinese apps WeChat and Weibo.

James Cameron, partner at venture capital firm Airtree Ventures, said the security concerns about TikTok would definitely be less under Microsoft’s ownership.

Mr Cameron said TikTok was heavily dependent on ByteDance’s infrastructure, including hosting and sharing data with its parent company and potentially the Chinese government.

“That’s the really challenging part with TikTok and I think unwinding that infrastructure is going to take time,” Mr Cameron said. “It’s going to take very large engineering assets and so, if you want to be bought by anybody you want it to be bought by someone who has the capacity to unwind that infrastructure as quickly as possible and Microsoft clearly has that.”

Mr Cameron said Microsoft had one of the biggest development teams anywhere in the world and so would be able to unwind TikTok’s infrastructure faster than most companies.

“There are potential concerns that you’re just handing over one foreign government’s control over the data for another and I have some sympathy for that argument,” he said.

Mr Cameron said the United States government would have more checks and balances and oversight around how the government deals with big technology companies.

“It has a rule of law that I think most Australian legislators will be more comfortable with,” Mr Cameron said.

The Indian government announced in July it would ban TikTok and other well-known Chinese apps, including WeChat, saying they posed a “threat to sovereignty and integrity”. The decision followed a rise in tensions between Beijing and Delhi over a series of military clashes in the Himalayas.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

