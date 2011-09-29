HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Record-Breaking $50 Million Mansion On The Sydney Waterfront

A Darling Point, Australia home listed at $50 million could be the turning point in Australia’s real estate market (via Bloomberg).



If the five bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home sells at its listing price, it would rank as the most expensive home ever sold in Sydney, topping a $45 million mansion sold three years ago.

Darling Point is an exclusive, waterfront suburb in Australia.

The house features a 4,000 bottle coolroom/wine cellar, security forecourt parking for up to four cars with covered level access, a wet bar, a boat pen and separate cottage.

Every bedroom has balcony access.

The master suite has a dressing room and limestone spa-like bathroom.

