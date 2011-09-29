HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Record-Breaking $50 Million Mansion On The Sydney Waterfront

Meredith Galante
A Darling Point, Australia home listed at $50 million could be the turning point in Australia’s real estate market (via Bloomberg).

If the five bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home sells at its listing price, it would rank as the most expensive home ever sold in Sydney, topping a $45 million mansion sold three years ago.

Darling Point is an exclusive, waterfront suburb in Australia.

The house features a 4,000 bottle coolroom/wine cellar, security forecourt parking for up to four cars with covered level access, a wet bar, a boat pen and separate cottage.

Every bedroom has balcony access.

The master suite has a dressing room and limestone spa-like bathroom.

The outside of the $50 million mansion

The family room with an amazing north-east lookout

The living room

The balcony

The kitchen with marble counter tops

The master suite -- all five bedrooms have picturesque views

The patio

The covered garage

There's enough room for a 100-foot-vessel in the boat slip

The view of neighbouring towns

The in-ground pool sits on the water's edge

