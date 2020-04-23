We surveyed 10,000 people about the ways the coronavirus is affecting their lives, including how they work – with 47% saying they are less productive while working from home

Credit: Pedestrian Group.

We surveyed 10,000 readers across Pedestrian Group about how they are dealing with the coronavirus.

19% of respondents said they had lost their jobs as a direct consequence of the pandemic.

60% said their biggest concern right now was the economic impact of the coronavirus – a big shift from just seven months ago, when 50% of readers pointed to climate change as being most worrisome.

As many of our readers will likely be aware, Business Insider Australia is part of a larger group of websites under the Pedestrian Group banner, also including Pedestrian.TV, PopSugar, Gizmodo, Kotaku, and Lifehacker. Between our sites, we speak to a decent chunk of the Australian audience – and an even bigger chunk of young Australians in particular.

Through that readership, we had a unique opportunity to find out the impact of the coronavirus on the way young Aussies work and live. We ran a survey in March of 10,000 readers across the entire Pedestrian Group with a view towards understanding how COVID-19 was changing young Australian lives.

Here are some key things we learned.

The coronavirus has, understandably, completely shifted people’s priorities, with 60% of respondents saying the economic fallout from the pandemic was their biggest worry.

This contrasts with a survey we took just seven months ago, where 50% of readers pointed to climate change and the environment as their biggest concern.

19% of those surveyed said they had lost their jobs as a direct consequence of the coronavirus.

This is compared to the 6% of readers who said they were already unemployed prior to the crisis. Women were 25% more likely to be unemployed as a consequence of the coronavirus than male respondents.

As expected, 67% of employed readers are now working from home – and 47% feel less productive than before.

Of those, 43% say they believe working from home has hit their productivity, with the remainder saying it has either improved or stayed more or less the same. On average, readers believe we’ll be stuck working from home for 4.3 months.

Consumption habits have changed, with a majority saying they are using more social media, watching more TV, playing more video games, and reading more online news.

By contrast, 40% of people said they are doing less exercise, and – entirely unsurprisingly – a vast majority said they are going out less.

Overwhelmingly, the biggest things readers are missing while stuck at home is human contact: seeing friends and family, socialising, and outdoor activities.

21% of readers said the thing they missed most was seeing friends, family and colleagues, followed by 16% saying socialising. By comparison, only 4% of people said they missed going to the gym the most.

However, many readers don’t know anyone who has coronavirus, and aren’t particularly worried about catching it themselves.

Only 17% of those who responded said they knew someone – a family member, friend, or co-worker – who had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. In total, only 4% of respondents said their biggest concern right now was being infected with the virus.

Source: Pedestrian Group reader survey, April 2020, 18-34 (n=5,611)

