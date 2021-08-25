As daily coronavirus case numbers reach record levels in New South Wales, Australian supermarkets say they are prepared to stay open.

COVID-19 exposure has rattled stores across the nation, forcing countless workers into self-isolation and disrupting operations.

But separated shifts, additional break rooms, and targeted department closures will keep stores operating, according to Coles, Woolworths, and ALDI Australia.

Australia’s supermarket giants say they are capable of handling the challenges posed by the Delta variant of COVID-19, as a mounting number of exposure sites forces staff into self-isolation across the board.

Dozens of supermarkets across the locked-down jurisdictions of New South Wales, Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territories are currently listed as COVID-19 exposure sites, as shopping for essential supplies remains one of the only lawful reasons to leave the home.

Many customers and staff present at the times listed have simply been warned to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

But public health authorities have called for many more to get tested and self-isolate until they get a negative result.

In cases where exposure is highly likely, shoppers and workers have been told to get tested and self-isolate for a full 14 days.

Though large supermarkets may be better placed to handle such disturbances than small businesses, whose entire staff may be forced to isolate for a fortnight, the effect of those orders is still significant.

Should too many staff enter self-isolation, stores must replace workers at short notice, often substituting experienced department staff for workers less familiar with in-store operations.

Some chains have asked workers not to linger in-store after their shifts to further minimise the likelihood of exposure.

But the mounting disruption has led select staff to work extra hours, in an effort to combat understaffing and maintain peak operating condition.

Coles stores listed as exposure sites have briefly closed for deep-cleaning, and Woolworths also temporarily shuttered a handful of outlets earlier in the pandemic.

The risk is higher in rural and regional communities, where a single store’s closure could impact essential grocery sales for an entire region.

‘Work cells’ and business continuity plans in full effect

Despite daily case numbers reaching record levels in New South Wales, supermarket retails say they have adopted workplace strategies designed to keep their doors open for as long as possible.

“The Delta variant has meant the implementation of even tighter COVID-safe plans,” an ALDI Australia spokesperson told Business Insider Australia.

Such measures include “smaller work cells”, where fewer employees are exposed to potential COVID-19 exposure at any one time, additional break rooms, and changes to shift start and finish times to ensure minimal staff crossover.

In its full-year financial report, released last week, Coles said “business continuity plans” have been enacted for the “critical functions and activities” of its brick and mortar stores.

“These plans have been invoked when required during our response and continue to be refined given the evolving nature of, and our continued exposure to, the pandemic,” the statement read.

“In a small number of stores we have introduced temporary measures to enable us to continue to serve the community in areas where large numbers of team members are required to isolate,” a Coles spokesperson added.

Those measures include reduced trading hours, calling in staff from neighbouring stores, and, in some cases, closing the deli department.

Woolworths continues to encourage shoppers to utilise its online delivery service, and its direct-to-boot pick up option, to limit customer time in-store.

The chain has also directed shoppers to its in-house Q-Tracker tool, which allows users to assess store customer density before leaving the house.

Government restrictions clamp down as vaccines open up

Beyond the storefront, supermarket chains say they have worked to make distribution centres safer for workers.

ALDI Australia says it plans to introduce rapid antigen testing in its distribution centres, allowing workers to quickly gauge if they are COVID-positive.

Coles says it has introduced shift “bubbles” in its distribution centre to keep staff overlap at a minimum, with extra facilities to keep bubble groups from convening at the same sanitiser stations.

Those in-house measures come on top of existing government restrictions.

Until recently, authorised supermarket workers in Sydney’s hotspot local government areas were required to undergo COVID-19 testing every three days if they worked outside of those regions.

Workers in Victoria must now carry authorised worker permits before stepping on the shop floor. Similar measures will apply to grocery workers who live in Sydney’s hotspot regions from August 28.

Curfew measures in New South Wales and Victoria have also shortened the opening hours of hundreds of supermarkets, reducing the timeframe in which staff could be exposed to COVID-19 infection.

Supermarket workers across Sydney’s hotspot areas have also been added to vaccine priority lists.

The Australian Financial Review reports some 7,000 supermarket and freight workers have been jabbed since those measures came into place.

Vaccination hubs have also opened at NSW distribution centres, increasing staff access to the jab.

In addition, Coles and Woolworths have offered leave to workers who choose to get vaccinated.

“Coles regularly encourages all team members across our business to be vaccinated against COVID as soon as they can,” a spokesperson said.

With vaccination rates still far behind Australia’s designated reopening targets, the incidence of future supermarket exposures remains likely.

Major chains say they will continue working with the federal and state governments to wind down the risk to shoppers and workers.