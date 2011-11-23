WHOOPS: A Surfer Left A Million Dollars At A Pizza Place In Sydney

Photo: Flickr – mattlemmon

Some in Sydney had a very bad day when he left a suitcase stuffed with cash, around a million dollars worth, in a pizzeria.According to the AP, the suitcase, abandoned at Cafe Marco, contained around $1 million in Australian dollars ($980,000 U.S.), in stacks of $50 notes.



The AP writes:

Detective Inspector Ian Pryde told reporters a man around 30-years-old wearing surfing shorts and a singlet carried the suitcase into the cafe. He then “seemed to get spooked” and left without the money.

So far, he hasn’t been found.

