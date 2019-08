Look at this:

Hilariously that tweet has room for another twenty-six deliveries, if they were needed.

What a terrible shambles. And what a telling tweet.

It’s a flattish track at Trent Bridge, and the target for a suburban team would be a lazy 200.

Come home, boys. We’ll make you a cup of tea.

For the record, here is the scoreboard.

Photo: Getty Images

