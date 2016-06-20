AUSTRALIAN STOCKS SOAR: Here's what you need to know

Mark Jamar of the Bombers during the AFL Round 13 match between the Essendon Bombers and the GWS Giants in Melbourne. Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images

Australian stocks staged a big comeback.

Here’s today’s scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,256.80 +94.14 +1.82%

All Ordinaries: 5,335.60 +87.32 +1.66%

AUD/USD: 0.7446 +0.0051 +0.69%

The local marketed surged as fears of a Brexit, the departure of the UK from the European Union, eased.

The ASX 200 pushed back through the key level of 5200 points but the index is still down 2.2% so far this month.

Nine out of ten sectors added weight today with the major banks and the big miners leading the charge.

The Commonwealth added 3% to $74.20 and the NAB 2.8% to $25.75.

BHP was more than 4.3% higher at $18.87 and Rio Tinto 3.1% at $44.79.

Energy stocks rallied more than 5% as a group after a rebound in oil prices. Woodside Petroleum was up 5.9% to $27.47 and Santos 9.5% to $4.70.

The top stories Monday:

1. Forecasting results. Australian public companies are increasingly backing away from giving the market, and their shareholders, guidance on where the profits will sit at the end of the year.

2. European market contagion. Four ways this week’s Brexit vote could hit markets. Also read: The Australian dollar is likely to tumble should the Brexit vote get up.

3. A turnaround. Metcash, the operator of IGA supermarkets, has returned to profit, rebounding from a loss. The market at first sent Metcash shares higher but they quickly reversed, dropping more than 12% to close at $1.85.

4. Cuts at SurfStitch. The troubled online clothing retailer SurfStitch plans to cut up to 40 staff from its business in the US. Its shares fell 6.3% to close at $0.220.

5. Do you have what it takes to be a CEO? The latest research finds there are four factors which predict whether a job candidate will become a chief executive.

6. Jobs and talent shortages. Why Australia’s workforce needs to adapt.

7. A credit card startup. Samantha Wills racked up $80,000 on plastic to start her business.

8. Knowing your diners. Restaurateurs are Googling customers before they dine, and a surprising number of people don’t mind.

9. #FakeTradie. A new Liberal Party election commercial is going viral on Twitter but is the tradie real?

