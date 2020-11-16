'A job is a job' Australia's sex industry says the federal government's wage subsidy schemes discriminate against adult shop workers

Getty Images

Australia’s peak adult industry group says the exclusion of sex shop workers from federal wage subsidies is discrimination.

A new report from the Eros Association documents its members experiences of being placed in sex shop jobs by employment service providers, before finding out they’re ineligible to receive benefits as advised.

The group claims that any fears that subsidies could encourage sex work don’t hold up, and that there’s no reason to exclude sex shop workers from these schemes.

Australia’s adult retail and entertainment industry has accused the government of discriminating against sex shop workers by making them ineligible for wage subsidies designed to encourage employment.

On Monday, the Eros Association published Discrimination in Wage Subsidy Schemes which identifies how legislation excludes adult retail workers from government employment subsidy schemes, and documents how this policy has created confusion around some worker’s eligibility.

The federal government’s jobactive Deed 2015-2022 outlines the conditions in which different wage subsidy schemes apply.

Employment service providers and disability employment service providers use this document to determine whether job seekers are eligible for employment programs such as the Restart, Youth Bonus and others.

In this document, those who are employed in any job “including a retail position” in the sex industry are excluded from the benefit.

Eros Association Rachel Payne said that this decision excludes more than 300 retail stores in Australia — who sell everything from adult entertainment to toys and other sexual wellness products — from accessing wage subsidies or other job creation incentives.

“A job is a job. There appears to be no justification for this discrimination, other than a puritanical view of adult-oriented businesses,” Payne said in a statement.

The report also chronicles the experiences of eight of the association’s members who were excluded from the schemes.

All eight were placed in an adult retail position by either an employment service provider or a disability service provider who promised access to subsidy scheme before being knocked back.

Of those, five sought further clarification and three were eventually hired despite not receiving the subsidy. Another two were initially hired before finding out they were ineligible, and only one of them were kept on by the business.

According to the report, the Eros Association has repeatedly sought clarification from the federal government about why adult retail employers are ineligible for schemes, but has been “yet to receive an adequate explanation” for the exclusion.

The report’s authors posit that it may be due to fears that job seekers may be encouraged to become sex workers by the scheme.

They note that there’s little overlap between the industries, that sex workers are generally sole traders who are not covered by the scheme and that this explanation doesn’t explain why retail is explicitly excluded.

“This clearly indicates the policy is out of step with community values. Both job seekers and service providers see no issue in working within an adult shop, and why should they?” said one of the report’s co-authors Jarryd Bartle.

