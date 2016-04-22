Australian scientists just got $26 million to help build the world’s first super-powerful quantum computer

Quantum computing in Australia has just scored $26 million from the Turnbull government.

Over five years the investment, which has been given to the Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computation & Communication Technology (CQC2T), will go towards building the world’s first super-powerful quantum computer.

Professor Michelle Simmons, who leads the UNSW program, has estimated it could cost $70 million – $80 million to build a quantum computer in Silicon Valley by 2020.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and minister for industry, innovation and science Christopher Pyne today opened a new quantum computing lab at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) following the announcement.

The new labs will double the productive capacity of the CQC2T at UNSW, helping Australian researchers remain as global leaders by building a 10-qubit prototype quantum integrated circuit.

The $26 million boost was supported by $10 million each from Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank.

When the government first pledged that it would making the investment, Business Insider’s Josh Nicholas explored why the advancement of computing power is so exciting.

