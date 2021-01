Andrew Forrest was perhaps the biggest winner in 2020, almost tripling his fortune to $23 billion. (Getty, Stefan Postles)

Australia’s 31 billionaires accumulated $85 billion more between them during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Oxfam report.

The experience contrasts sharply with the those of the average Australian, who has faced rising unemployment and imminent cuts to government support.

With economists expecting the wealth gap to only widen, some analysts say the governments needs to begin targeting support to ease social and financial instability.

The global pandemic only widened the gap between the haves and have-nots, as stimulus measures helped Australia’s richest make a motza in 2020.

A new Oxfam report reveals Australia’s 31 billionaires pocketed a tidy $85 billion between them since March, or around $2.7 billion apiece.

To put those 10-comma fortunes into perspective, that’s an extra $70 million for each billionaire every week of the pandemic. Assuming a five-day work week – a real assumption – Australia’s richest pocketed $14 million a day on average, each.

While it’s not bad for a day’s work, it does cut rather sharply against how the other 99.9% made out.

“As hundreds of thousands of people were losing their jobs and entering an incredibly unstable employment market, this small group of elite Australians saw their incomes recover very quickly, before beginning their upwards trajectory once more,” Oxfam Australia chief executive Lyn Morgain said.

Economists have a term for this, a ‘K-shaped’ recovery, as outcomes diverge for the rich and the poor.

While Morgain maintained the federal government “should be congratulated” for moving quickly to raise JobKeeper, she chastised it for the “inappropriate and unfair” cuts back to the Newstart level of less than $283 per week for most.

Having saved 155,000 Australians form homeless, the unemployment benefit is due to be slashed again from April 1.

Inequality set to widen further

Inequality is back in the spotlight as stimulus measures engineered by governments and central banks are reexamined for a post-pandemic world.

While governments moved quickly to protect economies and incomes, most of the gains appear to have accrued among just a few, with Australian billionaires like Fortescue chairman Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest almost tripling his fortune in 2020.

It’s not a unique experience. Separate analysis from Saxo Bank shows the average American would have to work 141 hours, or roughly 3.5 weeks, in order to buy a single share of the S&P 500, a record high and more than seven times its level during the 1980s.

But rather than ease, most expect that dynamic to only worsen in the coming year. A separate Oxfam survey found nearly 90% of global economists believed inequality would widen in their country as a result of the pandemic.

While inequality in Australia is lower than the US, it remains no less a challenge here. All four Australian economists surveyed agreed Australia would experience the sharpest increase in inequality in 50 years — a problem for which they say the federal government has no adequate plan to combat.

Governments need to change tact

In that light, the Morrison government’s move to cut JobSeeker looks a little out of step, with Saxo Bank analyst Eleanor Creagh noting inequality isn’t good for anyone.

“The instabilities that accompany these dynamics are undesirable and with respect to policy, moderating income inequality is not just beneficial for long-run potential growth, but also for financial stability,” Creagh said.

She notes that as the true cost of living rises, the majority of people are hamstrung by low growth and stagnant wages. All the while the price of assets such as property continues to swell, widening the gap further between the haves and have-nots, the asset owners and the asset-poor.

“This dynamic is perpetuating the systemic wealth concentration and intergenerational inequities that are fraying our social fabric,” she said. “It’s also a key driver of the increasing societal polarisation and populist tide that has grown in recent years, contributing to heightened political instability and systemic risk.”

In laying out forecasts for the next 12-months, Saxo Bank chief economist Steen Jakobsen expects stimulus will need to be adjusted to reign in these differences for the sake of both financial and social stability.

“The first implication of this shift is that the focus moves more to ensuring minimum income, which results in more stimulus of demand as lower earners tend to save very little of their income,” he said.

Clearly that isn’t yet happening in Australia. Jakobsen believes however that the recalibration the pandemic demands will eventually arrive.

“Just as Covid-19 reminded us of how vulnerable our perhaps over-tuned economy is to disruption, 2021 will remind us of how we need to live, act and make money in the real world.

