BOOMING: Australia's 40 Richest People Are 40 per cent Richer Than Last Year

Photo: members.iinet.net.au

Decided for yourself if this sounds like a bubble.Australia’s 40 richest people are $68 billion richer, 40 per cent, than they were last year, according to Forbes.



The ranks of Australian billionaires swelled from 13 to 20.

Mining heiress Gina Rinehart increased her wealth by 450 per cent to $9 billion through a joint venture with Rio Tinto. She is now the richest Australian ever.

Now check out Oliver Wyman’s guide to how a bubble in emerging markets will lead to the next crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.