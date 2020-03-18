Aussie retailers are beefing up their delivery networks, as coronavirus pushes shoppers online

Image: Coles

Australia’s national postal service and major retailers are putting new measures in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, as more and more housebound Australians turn to online shopping.

A spokesperson for Australia Post said the company was confident it would be able to keep up with any spike in delivery demand, noting there was “plenty of capacity in the network”. The government-owned company pointed to the Christmas period, when it experienced its busiest month in history, with 40 million parcels delivered in December, as an example of its capability.

However, the business is putting in place other measures to make online shopping safer and easier for Australians staying indoors. Parcels will no longer require a signature for delivery or collection, with drivers or post office staff instead able to sign on a customer’s behalf and leave it at the door.

Major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths have both reined in their online delivery and click-and-collect options for groceries, with Coles suspending the service nationally and Woolworths suspending delivery in Victoria.

Both companies said last week they had seen an unprecedented and significant increase in online orders as increasing numbers of Australians work from home and self-isolate due to the virus.

To combat this, the two are currently hiring additional fulfilment workers to boost online delivery capabilities, and Coles has put the call out for another 60 delivery drivers. Woolworths, which uses third-party delivery partners, said it was “working closely” with them to increase the number of drivers in its network.

Last week, it also took the unusual step of recruiting around 20 head office staff to help stack shelves and pack orders in its online distribution centres.

Outside of groceries, analysts have predicted a bump in online sales across the broader retail sector.

Online electronics and home goods retailer Kogan recently warned customers it was experiencing a high volume of orders across Australia and New Zealand, saying delivery times could be affected.

A spokesperson for the e-tailer said its most popular products in recent times included smart TVs with inbuilt streaming, freezers, computer monitors, standing desks, laptops and home office furniture, as working Australians kit out their home workstations.

EBay Australia managing director Tim MacKinnon said he expected to see an increase in shoppers coming to purchase from eBay, and that the retailer had already seen a run on items such as health products, video games, books and cleaning products.

“We expect, as retailers see offline traffic decrease, even more will set up a channel through eBay,” he said.

“We also think we’ll see more Australians use eBay to sell from home as you can list and ship items without having to have contact with the buyer. People may start eBay businesses as a way of generating income.”

Australia Post said it was currently seeing international delivery delays due to the coronavirus, but was “working with partner airlines and other postal operators to move items as quickly as possible”.

While online demand in the current and coming weeks may hit unprecedented levels, analysts are predicting enthusiasm for online grocery delivery will persist after the virus is contained, with Morgan Stanley saying it could lead to a fundamental shift in behaviour.

“We see this global surge in online grocery adoption changing consumer behaviour as the extent to which people realise the ease/convenience of shopping for groceries/consumables online over the next few weeks/month should lead to more long term online grocery purchasing,” it said.

This story was originally published in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.