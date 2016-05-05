Your 10-second guide to today's Australian retail sales report

Luis Ascui/Getty Images

Later this morning the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release its March retail sales report. Although not as much of a market mover as it once was, there’s likely to more interest than usual on today’s report, not least because of weakness seen in recent months.

Here’s the state of play.

In February retail sales came in flat, missing expectations for an increase of 0.4%. It was the third month in a row that the figure missed expectations.

Compared to a year earlier, turnover rose 3.3% to $24.838 billion, the slowest increase in percentage terms since September 2013.

Sales in department stores recorded the largest increase in percentage terms over the same time period, rising 7%.

Non-mining states and territories continued to outperform their mining peers with sales in the ACT, New South Wales and Victoria registering gains of 7.7%, 4.6% and 4.8% respectively over the past year.

At the other end of the spectrum, turnover in Western Australia slid 0.2% from February 2015. There were small gains of 1.3%, 0.7% and 3.0% registered in Queensland, the Northern Territory and South Australia.

In March, economists are expecting a modest increase in sales of 0.3%.

Perhaps of more importance, the ABS will also release quarterly retail turnover, something that strips out price movements to determine the volume of physical sales.

As this accounts for around 30% of household consumption — the largest component in Australian GDP — this figure will be influential.

Markets are expecting volumes to have increased by a healthy 0.7% following a 0.6% gain in Q4 2015.

The ABS report is scheduled for release at 11.30am AEST.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

