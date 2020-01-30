KPMG predicts more collapses are on the way in Australian retail's 'killing season'

Westfield Jeanswest was one of the latest retail casualties.

The growing popularity of Black Friday promotions, a shift to online shopping and burgeoning debt levels have contributed to the recent spate of retail collapses, according to the administrator of struggling clothing chain Jeanswest.

In what has been dubbed the retail “killing season”, half a dozen national retail chains have fallen into administration over summer and more collapses are expected as boards and banks pull the plug on struggling businesses.

KPMG partner James Stewart, who leads the firm’s restructuring services business, said Jeanswest had been losing money for several years and was afflicted by the same problems that had contributed to the demise of thousands of retailers in Australia and overseas in recent years.

These include the shift to online retailing, which is undermining the profitability of retailers’ bricks and mortar stores; Black Friday, which is pulling forward sales from December to November at lower margins; and rising debt levels following the banking royal commission.

“If you’re doing twice the sales in November at half the margin, I don’t think that makes for a good Christmas,” Mr Stewart said.

Retailers who chose to participate in promotions such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy and Singles Day in November had to plan ahead and develop specially engineered ranges to maximise sales and margins, and refresh their stock in December to give customers new reasons to shop.

Mr Stewart said the market was underestimating the impact of the shift to online purchases, which now account for 17 per cent of non-food retail sales in Australia, 3 per cent of food and grocery sales, and 9 per cent of total retail sales.

Hit to productivity

“All the trouble in retail is in non-food – apparel, footwear and general merchandise – where [online penetration] is much higher than 9 per cent,” he said.

Most of the retailers that collapsed in the past year, which include Bardot and Harris Scarfe, had strong online businesses but the sales shift to the internet had damaged their bricks and mortar model.

“When retailers are working off an EBIT margin of 2, 3 or 5 per cent and a big chunk of your sales go online … and you’re not doing the same productivity from your store network, that has a big impact,” Mr Stewart said.

“There’s a sustainable model, which is a mix of online and physical stores but as the consumer is rapidly running towards a digital environment to do their shopping, many retailers find it very difficult to reduce their overheads and their fixed store infrastructure fast enough.”

Retailers needed balance sheets strong enough to sustain the cost of transforming their businesses, but debt levels were on the rise as trading losses mounted, Mr Stewart said.

“I’ve been surprised by the level of debt some retailers are carrying. It’s a lot more than I’ve seen in the past, framed by a different financial market [after the royal commission],” he said.

Jeanswest owes about $50 million to about 1200 creditors, including $20 million to related parties, $11 million to secured creditor HSBC, $8 million to trade creditors, $2.6 million (before redundancy entitlements) to staff and $2 million to landlords.

Mr Stewart said Jeanswest’s owner, the Hong-Kong-based Yeung family’s investment vehicle, HOWSEA, had been keeping the business afloat after it lost $5.5 million (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in 2018 and $11 million in 2019.

“They’d been writing cheques to keep the business going, which is one of the reasons why they’re the largest creditor, [they] couldn’t keep doing this forever,” he said.

The administrators are closing 37 of Jeanswest’s 146 stores, with the loss of 263 jobs, as part of a restructuring aimed at attracting new owners. Expressions of interest close on Friday.

More Australian retailers are expected to collapse as the shift to online gathers pace and spending remains in the doldrums.

“Pressure on retail models is not diminishing; it’s growing and that is going to continue to challenge Australian and global retailers so the prospect of more administrations is real,” Mr Stewart said.

This article was originally published by the Australian Financial Review. Read the original here, or follow the AFR on Facebook.

