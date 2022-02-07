‘Australia is finally back open for business’: Fully-vaccinated international travellers will be allowed into Australia in just weeks, much to the relief of embattled tourism operators

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Australia’s international border will reopen on February 21, after nearly two years of restrictions on entry into the country.

In a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wanted the country to move toward the next phase of living with COVID-19.

“It’s a sensible and I think very important move for us to… as best as we possibly can this year, drive Australia back to a position of as much normality as we can achieve,” Morrison said.

The prime minister announced the border would open to all remaining visa holders on February 21 on the condition that they are double-vaccinated.

A date for the almost total removal of border restrictions for fully-vaccinated visa holders and tourists comes almost two years after international borders were slammed shut at the start of the pandemic.

Morrison said National Cabinet made the decision in light of the success of the program to progressively reopen borders starting November last year.

“Whether it was the programs we had in place with New Zealand or Singapore, and then with Japan and South Korea, opening up to international students and backpackers and economic migrants who are coming to Australia, that will now be extended to international visitors who will be able to return,” Morrison said.

The prime minister also took pains to reiterate that double vaccination status would be required for international travellers to enter the country, and alluded to tennis player Novak Djokavic’s expulsion from the country after his application for an exemption to enter the country was denied.

“Events earlier in the year” make Australia’s position on vaccination clear, Morrison said.

“The condition is you must be double-vaccinated to come to Australia,” he said, adding, “that’s the rule”.

“Everyone is expected to abide by it. And it’s very important that people understand that requirement if they’re seeking to come to Australia. But if you’re double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia.”

Morrison also clarified that the definition of “fully-vaccinated” would not change to mean three doses of a vaccine, an idea that was floated when Australia’s booster program kicked off at the start of this year.

Reopening ‘crucial’ to economic recovery

Business groups have welcomed the end to border restrictions and return of international travellers with relief. Before the border closed, tourism represented Australia’s fourth largest export industry, contributing $45 billion each year.

Andrew McKellar, chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), said reopening was “crucial” to providing its 300,000 tourism businesses and 700,000-strong workforce with the confidence to get back to business.

“Today’s announcement from the federal government finally sets our tourism industry on the path to recovery,” McKellar said.

“The announcement today is a crucial step towards opening up to the world and getting Australia back to business.”

John Hart, executive chair of Australian Chamber-Tourism, referred to the $3.75 billion monthly cost to the economy while borders were closed, and said the government needed to help Australian companies prepare and encourage the return of business travel.

“Of course, there will be a lag between the reopening of the international borders and when international visitors come to Australia,” Hart said.

“To ensure we are an internationally competitive destination, initiatives such as refunding tourist visa fees and removing passenger movement charges will be needed to encourage tourist arrivals,” he said.

“Allowing business travellers back to Australia is also important. Much of our economic growth and economy relies on foreign investment so getting these travellers back into Australia will allow them to make the investment decisions that will boost jobs, growth and living standards of Australians.”

Margy Osmond, chief executive of the Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF), said the sector welcomed a firm date for the return of international travellers, but said returning to pre-pandemic levels of commerce would not happen overnight.

“There will be some issues around the technicalities of this,” Osmond said.

“There’s work to be done. It’s not as simple as just turning on the tap and we see numbers of international tourists back where they were pre-COVID.”

Osmond said we need to market Australia and the individual states “very aggressively” to compete in what is a very competitive global market.

“Every other country in the world is looking for those leisure tourists as well and many of them have the head start on us,” she said.

Alan Joyce, chief executive of Qantas, welcomed the news as a positive for the airline as well as the tourism sector overall.

“Australia is finally back open for business,” Joyce said.

“There are a lot of tourism operators in city centres and the regions that have been doing it really tough over the past couple of years and this will see more tourists come to their town, spend money and get local economies going again,” he said.

The Qantas boss said the airline would be adjusting its schedules to ramp up flights ahead of February 21.

“We will be looking at our schedules to see if we can restart flights from more international destinations sooner or add capacity to those routes we are already flying,” Joyce said.

“We have the flexibility to ramp up flights in response to demand.”

Uncertainty over state borders

Clarity over the country’s international border has not yet extended to the states, with Western Australia maintaining it will keep its strict closed border.

The state border was scheduled to reopen on February 5, but Premier Mark McGowan reversed that decision last month after a jump in COVID cases.

However the premier said the border situation would be reviewed later this month.

“Obviously we’ll set a date, [but] when it’s appropriate to do so,” McGowan said.

“I know some people want us to rush decisions. I’ve found rushing decisions on this to be unwise.”