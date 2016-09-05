Australia remembers the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, 10 years after his death

Sarah Kimmorley
The late Steve Irwin. Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Father’s Day on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of the death of the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin.

Irwin was killed in 2006 after he was stabbed in the heart by a stingray barb on the Great Barrier Reef.

His daughter, Bindi Irwin, 18, paid tribute to her father on Sunday by sharing a photo of her father, along with the message: “You’ll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe.”

See the post here.

You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe.

A photo posted by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

See others paying tribute to Irwin: the wildlife expert, the conservationist, the television personality, and the bloke responsible for making the word “crikey!” known all around the word.

