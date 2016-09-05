Australia remembers the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, 10 years after his death

The late Steve Irwin. Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Father’s Day on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of the death of the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin.

Irwin was killed in 2006 after he was stabbed in the heart by a stingray barb on the Great Barrier Reef.

His daughter, Bindi Irwin, 18, paid tribute to her father on Sunday by sharing a photo of her father, along with the message: “You’ll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe.”

See others paying tribute to Irwin: the wildlife expert, the conservationist, the television personality, and the bloke responsible for making the word “crikey!” known all around the word.

Ten years ago today we lost a great man, father, husband and wildlife warrior. Thanks for every moment you gave us all, Steve Irwin. — Rove McManus (@Rove) September 4, 2016

Steve's enormous impact with wildlife conservation continues to inspire. Today we remember a true legend #SteveIrwin pic.twitter.com/4ZPmuEVX5Y — Bob Irwin Wildlife (@BobIrwinFund) September 3, 2016

Steve Irwin probably the biggest legend to come on Bondi beach… 10 years today gone to quick https://t.co/7qL7aXcVmW — BondiLifeguards (@bondilifeguards) September 2, 2016

