Australia Records A $28m Trade Surplus In April, Far Below Analysts' Estimates

Sydney: Shutterstock

Australia has posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of $28 million in April, falling significantly short of analyst expectations of about $200 million.

The figure was announced by the Bureau of Statistics today. It is Australia’s second consecutive surplus, after reporting a trade deficit for 14 straight months.

The ABS revised its March and February figures to $555 million and $203 million respectively.

