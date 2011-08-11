FOR SALE: An Australian Ranch So Massive You Need A Plane To Cross It

Julie Zeveloff
ranch

We recently reported on a 2,000-acre ranch for sale in Wyoming that, at $175 million, is the most expensive ranch for sale in the U.S.But that’s just a tiny fraction of the size of an Australian ranch that just hit the market, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Queensland property, known as Toomba, covers 117,373 acres; that’s half the size of Hong Kong, which has a population of 7 million.

It’s been put up for sale by the farming family that has owned it for 100 years at an asking price of $10.5 million.

Before they purchased a propeller plane, crossing the ranch by horse was an all-day affair, the current owners told the WSJ.

The ranch, which is being sold by Elders Real Estate, comes with a five-bedroom home overlooking Toomba Creek, several staff houses and an aircraft hangar.

Oh, and also included in the sale price? 3,500 cattle and 64 horses.

The property covers 117,373 acres in Queensland

At $89 an acre, that's a huge bargain

The ranch comes with 3,500 cows

Though it has a carrying capacity of 5,000 cattle

It's also being sold with 64 registered horses

It sits on the edge of a wetlands

Plenty of room for grazing

There's even a waterfall

Toomba Creek transverses the property

The ranch is fenced and divided into 26 paddocks

The five-bedroom home overlooks Toomba Creek

There are also several smaller structures on the land

Lots of lovely greenery

If you're looking for a ranch in the U.S.

