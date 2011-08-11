FOR SALE: An Australian Ranch So Massive You Need A Plane To Cross It

Photo: Elders Real Estate

We recently reported on a 2,000-acre ranch for sale in Wyoming that, at $175 million, is the most expensive ranch for sale in the U.S.But that’s just a tiny fraction of the size of an Australian ranch that just hit the market, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The Queensland property, known as Toomba, covers 117,373 acres; that’s half the size of Hong Kong, which has a population of 7 million.

It’s been put up for sale by the farming family that has owned it for 100 years at an asking price of $10.5 million.

Before they purchased a propeller plane, crossing the ranch by horse was an all-day affair, the current owners told the WSJ.

The ranch, which is being sold by Elders Real Estate, comes with a five-bedroom home overlooking Toomba Creek, several staff houses and an aircraft hangar.

Oh, and also included in the sale price? 3,500 cattle and 64 horses.

