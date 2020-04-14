The government is set to subsidise Qantas and Virgin flights between capital cities, to ensure they keep running through the coronavirus downturn

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Qantas and Virgin Australia are in line for a rescue package worth tens of millions of dollars to subsidise flights between capital cities after the airlines abandoned much of their domestic networks because of travel restrictions crippling demand.

The Morrison government is on the verge of signing off on the fresh wave of assistance for Australia’s two major carriers, while admitting that overseas travel was likely to stay shut down until the end of the year.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has been locked in negotiations with Qantas and Virgin executives over ensuring there is secure and affordable access for passengers and freight on essential routes linking the eight capitals, plus Alice Springs.

“We’ll talk about what we can do, how we can set up and how we can be best placed to indeed set up flights between the capital cities, but discussions are only in the early stages,” Mr McCormack told the ABC.

“I spent time with Paul Scurrah, with Alan Joyce over the weekend just talking about how we can get those people who are quarantined in one city back to their own home capital city. So it’s something that we need to do.”

Since the coronavirus crisis curtailed travel, Qantas and Virgin have mothballed planes and now only operate a bare-bones network.

Qantas is continuing to fly to all capital cities and 25 regional airports but has slashed frequency.

From 48 daily services on the lucrative Sydney-Melbourne route, Qantas now operates just five flights a week linking Australia’s two biggest cities. And travellers often now have to transit to catch connecting flights rather than rely on direct flights between some capitals.

For Virgin, which has sought a $1.4 billion loan from the government to bail it out, the situation is even more dire, with its domestic network reduced to a rump of just a once-daily return flight between Sydney and Melbourne, except on Saturdays.

An industry source said the two airlines had little choice but to dramatically scale back their operations because they could not afford to burn through cash, especially with some flights carrying as few as two passengers recently.

However, there is still some latent demand for passenger services, such as essential workers like medical experts travelling between cities.

The lack of flights is also leading to a freight logjam of mail that would normally travel in the belly of passenger planes. With many Australians forced to stay in their homes, parcel deliveries have surged thanks to online shopping.

The additional funding for domestic routes, which government sources indicated would be in the tens of millions of dollars, adds to more than $1 billion the government has already made available to the aviation industry.

Assistance so far includes subsidising Qantas and Virgin to operate some international flights to London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Auckland, as well as continue flights to regional areas, along with Regional Express.

The government is also waiving or refunding $715 million in charges for airlines, such as landing fees and fuel excise.

The push to revive domestic aviation comes as Trade and Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham dampened hopes that international travel bans could soon be lifted.

Senator Birmingham said there were no guarantees people would be able to travel overseas by the end of the year.

“This is a time where, unfortunately, people can’t undertake holidays and they won’t be able to go overseas for quite some time to come,” he said.

“And there may be a slightly earlier point in time where it becomes feasible to think about domestic travel again. We’re not there yet but certainly this time is a good time for a bit of dreaming, a bit of planning, think about that Aussie break that you might take when we do finally get to the other side of this.”

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review.

