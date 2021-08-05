(SMH, Will Willitts)

Companies in Australia’s mining, banking and private education sectors have signed off on plans to begin vaccinating employees.

With the country’s population currently just over 16% fully vaccinated, the private sector has said it is taking steps to accelerate the rollout and protect its workforce.

Commonwealth Bank and Westpac announced today they are moving ahead with plans to have employees vaccinated as soon as Monday.

Private organisations are increasingly gearing up to begin vaccinating employees, joining the federal government’s race to reach an 80% vaccination rate by the end of the year.

The moves follow similar initiatives overseas, as particularly companies with white collar workforces push for a return to the office for employees.

In Japan, thousands of companies have begun distributing vaccines to workers and their families, including Suntory, Toyota and Uniqlo, as part of an employer-led drive reaching more than 13 million people.

And in the US, while not initiating vaccination drives, some of the nation’s largest employers including Google and Walmart are requiring that employees be vaccinated to show up for work in person.

On July 30, the Morisson government announced a new four-phase plan for reopening the country that requires a 70% vaccination rate to move away from current restrictions.

The Prime Minister also said “special rules” would apply to Australians who are fully vaccinated at this stage, including exemptions from some of the restrictions currently in place.

Australia’s population is currently just over 16% fully vaccinated.

Now private organisations are making plans to vaccinate their workforce through agreements with the federal government.

On Thursday one of Victoria’s biggest private schools announced it would begin vaccinating its staff on campus this week.

Several other private institutions have also said they would follow after the union for non-government school staff said an unvaccinated workforce “poses an unacceptable risk to the community”.

While education unions have pushed for all teachers and school staff to be prioritised for vaccination, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has shot down the idea due to lack of supply.

Wesley College in Melbourne will begin a voluntary on-site vaccination program for 700 staff on Friday after it was approached with free leftover COVID-19 vaccinations by an unnamed vaccination provider that administers the school’s annual flu shots and owns and operates GP clinics.

The school said it was inoculating staff because the “best way out of this pandemic is vaccination” and staff had embraced the initiative.

Under current rules, staff at Victoria’s 107 specialist schools and educators of children with a disability qualify for a fast-tracked vaccine.

In early August, the Morrison government announced it would provide resources companies with the vaccine supply and power to vaccinate their workforces, a move it said will allow greater mobility across state lines and ease skill shortages.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt said the government was in discussions with the miners and the oil and gas producers about a private sector rollout.

“It is important that we roll out the vaccine as quickly and efficiently as we can and I think the resources sector can help us do just that,” he said.

Australia’s banking sector also flagged on Thursday it was pushing ahead with plans to vaccinate employees.

Commonwealth Bank and Westpac said they are moving ahead with their vaccination plans, which were developed by the Australian Banking Association in conjunction with Australia’s seven largest banks.

The banks have said some staff may be able to book a jab as soon as Monday.

The banks have pushed hard to develop an independent vaccination program in light of the Greater Sydney lockdown. In 2020 the national lockdown and border closures saw $266 billion in home loans deferred and significant pressures placed on support staff.

Matt Comyn, chief executive of Commonwealth Bank, said the bank recognised that a swift rollout of the vaccine created a clear pathway out of lockdown and said it wanted to add additional capacity to the existing channels.

“We have been working closely with the federal government’s taskforce on a pilot vaccination program for our staff and their families,” Comyn said.

Peter King, chief executive of Westpac, said the eight council areas in Sydney under strict lockdown are home to 10,000 employees. King said the bank will open vaccination hubs for employees and their families, with plans to offer bookings from late August.