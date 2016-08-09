Australia Post parcel disrupter Sendle has just raised another $5 million

Sendle CEO – James Chin Moody. Source: supplied

Just weeks after launching its door-to-door small satchel delivery service for small business, tech startup Sendle, has raised a record $5 million in Series A funding.

Sendle sees itself as a strong competitor to Australia Post.

The logistics service has now scored $8 million, including $1 million from the NRMA.

NRMA returned for the latest round, which was led by Full Circle Venture Capital and included Black Sheep Capital, rampersand and Giant Leap.

Sendle co-founder and CEO James Chin Moody said the funds will be used to expand the company’s carbon neutral parcel delivery service.

“The new funds raised will allow Sendle to unlock big business delivery networks for even more small businesses and enable us to develop new features,” he said.

“We have a number of new products in the pipeline, as well as a series of partnerships that we’re excited to announce over the coming months.”

Sendle already has partnerships with Etsy, NAB, NRMA, and Virgin Velocity Frequent Flyer.

Last month, it won the 2016 NSW Telstra Business Awards new business category.

Rampersand co-founder Jim Cassidy compares Sendles to Airbnb and Uber in the way it uses existing infrastructure with greater efficiency to build its business.

“It is already bringing remarkable value to businesses across Australia, and we’re looking forward to watching this exceptional team continue to deliver on their vision,” he said.

