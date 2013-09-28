Australia Post Is The Most Recent Target For Privatisation As The Government Tries To Pay Down Debt

Getty/ Ryan Pierse

Australia Post is the most recent public asset to be targeted by the Abbott government in its search for ways to relieve its debt, after warnings of a “deteriorating” budget.

Airservices Australia and Medibank Private are reportedly also candidates for privatisation.

Already preparing for the move, Australia Post has begun a restructure.

“There is a push to split Australia Post, privatise the parcel division and float it,” one source told The Australian.

The Australian reports the letters business lost $185 million last year but was saved by parcel deliveries from internet shopping.

