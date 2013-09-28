Australia Post Is The Most Recent Target For Privatisation As The Government Tries To Pay Down Debt

Australia Post is the most recent public asset to be targeted by the Abbott government in its search for ways to relieve its debt, after warnings of a “deteriorating” budget.
Airservices Australia and Medibank Private are reportedly also candidates for privatisation.
Already preparing for the move, Australia Post has begun a restructure.
“There is a push to split Australia Post, privatise the parcel division and float it,” one source told The Australian.
The Australian reports the letters business lost $185 million last year but was saved by parcel deliveries from internet shopping.
