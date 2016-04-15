Australia Post is testing drone delivery for small parcels

Australia Post is see whether drones can deliver parcels. Source: supplied

Australia Post is seeing whether drone delivery will work for its rapidly growing parcel business under the first trial by a local company.

While Google’s Project Wing began looking at whether remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) could work to deliver supplies and medicine in outback Queensland 18 months ago, the nation’s postal service is now looking for new ways to deliver online orders.

CEO Ahmed Fahour said the drone trial is just one of the innovation Australia Post is exploring, as online shopping continues to post double-digit growth.

The closed-field trial by the postal service will focus on small parcels, flagging the possibility that it could also be used for the rapid delivery of medications. If successful, a customer trial could be held as soon as this year.

“We’re excited to be the first major parcels and logistics company in Australia to test RPA technology for commercial delivery applications,” Fahour said.

“We will put this innovative technology through its paces over the coming weeks and months to understand what it can deliver, how far it can travel, and ultimately, how our customers could receive a parcel.”

Australia Post is working with local start-up ARI Labs, which developed proprietary technology for the drones, to check their reliability and applications.

