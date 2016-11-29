Australia Post is putting 500 parcel lockers in Woolworths stores

Australia Post CEO, Ahmed Fahour. Source: supplied

Australia Post has signed a deal with Woolworths to install its 24/7 parcel lockers in more than half its stores across Australia as the retailer continues to focus on becoming an e-tailing hub.

The free Parcel Lockers will be installed in 500 Woolies stores over the next five years, starting with five pilot sites in Victoria in December.

Woolworths supermarkets in Brunswick, Carnegie, Glen Huntly, Mentone and Northcote are first up for the venture.

Australia Post currently has 250 lockers outside post offices, service stations, 7-Eleven stores and shopping centres nationally and CEO Ahmed Fahour says the Woolworths deal will let them triple the locker network by 2021.

Parcel lockers are a free, secure storage space where registered customers have 48 hours to collect a parcels from online purchases.

With parcels being a major profit centre for Australia Post, propping up its loss-making letters business, Fahour is keen to maintain the company’s post as the nation’s largest eCommerce parcel business.

“Australian shoppers spent $20 billion online last year and this Christmas is expected to be the busiest ever for online shopping – with more than 60% of all Australians expected to buy online,” Mr Fahour said.

“Instead of having your parcel sent to your home address you can have it sent directly to a 24/7 parcel locker so you never need to miss a delivery again. And best of all, it’s absolutely free to use.”

Last year Woolies signed a deal with eBay for parcel pick ups as part of its “click&collect” network

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said the postal service deal extends the click&collect service on the back of strong growth in online supermarket purchases.

“This partnership with Australia Post now allows them to conveniently pick up their parcel when they do their grocery shopping in-store or pick up their online order,” he said.

