Australia Post has given up on plans to charge for holding parcels

Australia Post has given up on plans charge for uncollected parcels. Source: supplied

Australia Post has abandoned plans to charge people for holding parcels, announcing today that the existing arrangements will stay in place.

The about face comes just four weeks after the government-owned business said it would charge up to $9 to hold uncollected parcels for up to 30 days before returning them from August 1.

A boom in online shopping means more than half the company’s revenue – around $3.2 billion – comes from the parcels side, although Australia Post had its first loss in more than 30 years last year.

Today Australian post said it had listened to customer feedback since the announcement and decided to stick with the existing system, with parcels held for 10 days, free of charge, before being returned to sender.

“We had previously sought customer feedback about holding parcels for up to 30 days in return for a small fee. From the outset, we advised that if customers didn’t want us to make the changes we wouldn’t proceed,” the company said in a statement.

“We will continue to explore a range of new initiatives to provide them with greater choice and convenience.”

