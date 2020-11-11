Australia has secured 10 million doses of the promising Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Here's why one expert thinks it'll be a while until most people can get the shot.

Getty Images

One of Australia’s leading microbiologists says that the Pfizer vaccine trial success is an important “proof of concept”, but a widespread rollout of a vaccine remains years away.

ANU’s Dr Peter Collignon said that limited manufacturing capacity and supply chain constraints reduces the likeliness that Australians to return to normal life anytime soon.

Australia will import 10 million doses of the drug in 2021, but lacks the capacity to produce the vaccine domestically.

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine trials is a promising development but challenges around production and supply chains could mean it’s going to be a long time before things go back to normal, according to one of Australia’s leading microbiologists.

On Monday, Pfizer announced that trials of a vaccine candidate has been more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in 94 cases.

While the trials continue and approval from country’s regulators is still pending, the news was met with widespread excitement which was reflected in a spike in global stock markets.

But the Australian National University’s Professor Peter Collignon AM cautions that the news of a promising vaccine, even if it proves to be successful in further trials, does not mean things will return to normal any time soon.

The microbiologist and infectious diseases specialist said finding an effective vaccine is just the first step in making vaccination accessible to everyone around the world.

“It’s good news – it is preliminary data based on a press release, but it’s 90% effective which is great news from an immunological point of view. But the main problem is manufacturing and the delivery system.”

Taking a vaccine from the lab to the world

The results of Pfizer’s trial have been remarkable so far. But the details of the vaccine’s administration present a logistical challenge for governments planning a vaccination scheme.

Trial participants who were receiving the vaccine were administered two doses, three weeks apart, like many other vaccines. But unlike most other vaccines, the Pfizer’s candidate was refrigerated at -70 degrees celsius, significantly colder than the requirement for most vaccines and beyond what many doctors and pharmacists are able to do.

Dr Collignon said that these two factors, combined with Australia’s lack of mRNA manufacturing ability which means that the vaccine cannot be produced domestically, will bottleneck the vaccine’s rollout.

“When you’re doing a trial, everything’s set up well, they’re transporting it in a special briefcase. But that’s not what doctors have have,” he said to Business Insider.

“Cold chain [a term referring to a supply chain for refrigerated goods] is an issue. And this? This is ultra cold chain.”

And he predicts that this vaccine would need to be distributed from fewer distribution centres with the capacity to preserve the vaccine, as was the case with the polio vaccine when it was first rolled out in the mid twentieth century.

Australia has secured a deal to import 10 million doses of the vaccine in 2021 once approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, which would cover five million Australians.

Labor’s Chris Bowen has raised concerns that the government’s current order for the Pfizer vaccine won’t cover priority groups, including the elderly, aged care and health care workers.

Dr Collignon believes that it’ll take more than a year for Australia, and more than two to three years globally, to distribute the vaccine once you consider the limited manufacturing capacity combined with supply chain constraints.

“We’re still going to have a lot of restrictions and continue having to deal with the virus. Next winter is still a danger period in my view. It’ll take a while but these are problems that you can overcome,” he said.

There are some good reasons for vaccine optimism

But even if the Pfizer vaccine candidates have limitations, the success of the trial is a promising development for ongoing development.

According to Dr Collignon, the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine provides other researchers with more information to guide their work on competing vaccine candidates.

“It’s a proof of concept that if you can deliver this antigen to the body and elict this sort of immune response to it, you can make antibodies and white blood cells, it’s a good thing,” he said.

With the confidence that a vaccine is possible, other candidates may pan out to be more promising candidates in the long run, Dr Collignon said. Other vaccines may not have the same ultra cold chain requirements or may not require as many doses.

And, Dr Collignon said, the latest news is exciting when you consider how fast developments for the coronavirus vaccine are progressing.

“You might think this is taking forever but you have to remember that most vaccines took 10 years to get to this point. This is really going at rapid speed, [but] you have to do still do it properly.”

