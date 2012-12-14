Now We Know What Really Set Off Australia's Prime Minister Before Her Viral Speech

In October, Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard gave a stern drubbing to opposition politician Tony Abbott after a scandal surrounding the Speaker of the House.



Gillard completely took Abbott apart, pointing to comments he had made over the course of his career and calling him a hypocrite and a misogynist.

The video soon went viral and Gillard’s speech is believed to have been so good that it changed the definition of the word “misogyny“. However, the scandal that prompted the speech may be just as exciting as the speech itself.

Gillard was so angry because Abbott had criticised her for supporting Australia’s former parliamentary Speaker, Peter Slipper, who had been forced to resign after a series of salacious texts were reportedly sent to a former staffer.

Slipper had riled Australia’s right wing after he quit the conservative Liberal Party this year to become speaker (and cost the Liberal Party their majority), and was later accused by a former staffer of sexual harassment “complete with lurid claims of showers taken with the bathroom door open and neck massages that elicited moans of pleasure”, the Independent reports.

However, Australia’s federal court threw out the staffers accusations this week — and the judge in the case said that the scandal appeared to be politically motivated.

One Liberal Party minister was linked to the plot, and the judge warned the Liberal Party (of which Abbott is the leader) they had to consider their role in “an attempt to overthrow the government by sinister and … anti-democratic means”.

