Australia officially has the best steaks in the world

Australia has won the first World Steak Challenge, beating 70 other steaks from 10 different countries.

The competition, which took place in London’s Hyde Park, saw steaks being judged as both cooked and uncooked beef.

The winner was from 450-day-old grain fed Wagyu cross-bred cattle by Jack’s Creek at Willow Tree, NSW, which exports to more than 20 countries.

It was entered by German meat importer and wholesaler Albers GMBH from Dusseldorf.

“It has been quite a journey and is the culmination of 15 years seeking steak perfection,” said Frank Albers of Albers GMBH, according to Global Meat News.

“The steak we entered was quite unique. Our Wagyu contains just the right amount of marbling and it very heat resistant which helps when cooking.”

Australia also picked up another four gold medals for a Black Angus by Jan Zandbergen, Wagyu cross by the Australian Agricultural Company, as well as the Angus by Rangers Valley Cattle Station.

Here’s what happened:

The steaks went through technical testing, both cooked and uncooked.

The judging begins..

Partway through stage 1 of #WSteakchallenge judging. #Steak quality is high – this is going to be a tough decision! pic.twitter.com/Nc6LkxSqJV — WorldSteakChallenge (@WSteakChallenge) October 15, 2015

Steaks were cooked on a steak stone.

The judging continues…

The end is in sight for the judging of #WSteakChallenge – The consumer judges are busy scoring the final few #Steaks pic.twitter.com/6NbPndwOYF — WorldSteakChallenge (@WSteakChallenge) October 15, 2015

The winning steak is Jack’s Creek!

And the worlds best steak is…… Jacks Creek Wagyu from Australia! #wsteakchallenge pic.twitter.com/bW85sxZYsD — High End Meat (@Albers_Food) October 15, 2015

