Octopus of our nightmares jumps out of water to catch crab on rock and drag it back to its lair

Did you think you were safe on the land?

This crab did.

This crab thought wrong.

Porsche Indrisie was relaxing and shooting some video on the beach in Yallingup, Western Australia, when she captured an incredible unexpected moment.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“I didn’t know why i chose to film this crab, but thought i would try and get closer to it but something else beat me to it,” she comments on her video.

The cephalopod launches itself out of the water onto the crab. And even though the crab tries to make its escape across land into a different pool, the octopus doesn’t give up then.

It follows then drags the crab back across land into its hidden lair.

There, it most likely punctured the crustacean with its beak, allowing it access to the tender morsels inside.

And crazy as this seems, it’s not unique behaviour for the octopus — known as one of the smartest creatures on Earth. Some aquariums put special locks on their octopus tanks to prevent the creatures from breaking out and invading nearby habitats for a snack — something they are reported to do, but something that isn’t confirmed to have happened for sure. And they’re also known for figuring out how to open jars, turn off lights, and using tools.

Don’t mess with an octopus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.