The Australia-NZ travel bubble looks 'increasingly difficult', but individual states could have their own two-way arrangements

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Two-way, quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand may operate on a “state-by-state” basis, NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

She said free travel looks “increasingly difficult at a country-by-country level,” given Australia’s recent suspension of existing arrangements after a new case of COVID-19 was detected in the NZ community.

Ardern has previously indicated that a two-way travel arrangement could be in place by the end of March this year.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The long-awaited travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand may operate on a state-by-state basis, says NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has conceded that all of Australia opening to two-way, quarantine-free travel looks “increasingly difficult.”

Speaking in Wellington on Tuesday, Ardern said she voiced her “disappointment” to Prime Minister Scott Morrison regarding Australia’s decision to suspend its existing travel arrangements for 72 hours.

Australia’s call was sparked by New Zealand’s recent detection of a COVID-19 case in its community — the first such detection in months.

That case was identified as a newer, more transmissible strain of the virus, and Health Minister Greg Hunt pointed to the period between infection and confirmation as cause for concern.

But Ardern said that if a trans-Tasman bubble is to take place, both nations should be prepared to handle small outbreaks of the virus.

“We will need to be able to give people confidence that we won’t see closures at the borders that happen with very short notice, over incidents that we believe can be well managed domestically,” Ardern said.

When asked about her prior statements on the bubble, which suggested two-way, quarantine-free travel could occur by the end of March, Ardern said, “it does look increasingly difficult at a country-by-country level — we haven’t ruled out the possibility of state by state.”

Ardern said forging travel arrangements with individual states could be difficult, as “difference in the way different states are managing [COVID-19] does add a level of complication.”

However, she said it wouldn’t threaten to derail to the proposed bubble timeline.

A one-way travel agreement was reached in October last year, allowing New Zealanders to enter eligible regions of Australia without undergoing 14 days of hotel quarantine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.