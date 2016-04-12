Here's Australia's new $5 note

The fiver has had a design update. Here’s the new look, unveiled by the RBA today:

And the other side:

Governor Glenn Stevens explains:

Innovative new security features have been incorporated to help keep Australia’s banknotes secure from counterfeiting into the future. As can be seen in the images, these include a distinctive top-to-bottom window. Each banknote in the new series will depict a different species of Australian wattle and a native bird within a number of the elements. On the $5 banknote, these are the Prickly Moses wattle and the Eastern Spinebill.

The Eastern Spinebill is a type of honeyeater that is found across eastern Australia, from Queensland through to South Australia.

The new notes will come into circulation on September 1 this year, but it is expected to take some time before they are widely in use.

The bank notes are the first to feature a new “tactile” element that will help vision-impaired people tell the difference between notes.

