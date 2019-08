Australians, look out for some strange looking dollars in your change. The Reserve Bank of Australia has released a first look at its new $5 bank note, and its a beauty. In an effort to fight counterfeiting, a number of smart additions have been made to the bill, including a large vertical window across the dollar.

