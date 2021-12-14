mRNA vaccines will be manufactured in Victoria under a new deal with US pharmaceutical giant Moderna

(Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Australian government is set to announce it has struck a deal with pharmaceutical giant Moderna for local vaccine manufacturing.

It will allow 100 million mRNA vaccines to be produced in Australia each year in a pandemic, starting in 2024.

Morrison said mRNA technology would play an important role in ensuring Australia was prepared for future pandemics.

Australia will manufacture mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and other diseases locally after the federal government struck a deal with pharmaceutical giant Moderna.

The in-principle agreement, set to be announced today by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, kicks off a long-term “strategic partnership” between the federal government, Victorian government and Moderna that will allow 100 million mRNA vaccines to be produced in Australia each year in a pandemic, starting in 2024 “pending regulatory and planning approval”.

“This investment will continue to secure Australia’s future economic prosperity while protecting lives by providing access to world-leading mRNA vaccines made on Australian soil,” Morrison said.

“The new mRNA manufacturing facility in Victoria will produce respiratory vaccines for potential future pandemics and seasonal health issues such as the common flu, protecting lives and livelihoods.”

The facility will be able to produce 25 million doses a year from 2024, and up to 100 million in a future pandemic.

It will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccinations, yearly flu shots, along with other therapies which can be used in the treatment of cancer, rare diseases, cellular engineering and protein-replacement therapy.

From 2024, Australia will be given priority access to any vaccines made in the factory, while a significant portion will be sent to Asian and Pacific nations.

Industry Minister Angus Taylor told Sunrise on Tuesday the facility would be the only mRNA manufacturing plant in the region aside from Singapore, and that it would give Australia an opportunity to work with neighbouring countries.

“This gives us a capability which gives us enormous potential to deal with future pandemics, and also flu vaccines and potentially other vaccines as well,” Taylor said.

“It is very flexible technology, leading-edge, and Australia will be at the forefront in dealing with this disease, and will put us in a position where we are a manufacturer of our own vaccines.”

The move to establish a sovereign manufacturing capability comes almost 12 months after experts warned that the country would need a local facility to reduce its reliance on overseas producers.

The federal government has also faced sustained criticism of its vaccine procurement strategy, which caused delays at the start of the rollout.

Australia’s initial vaccine supply relied heavily on Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines produced overseas after the government accepted the recommendation of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) in April that the Australian-produced AstraZeneca shot should be avoided for those under the age of 50 due to an extremely low blood clotting risk.

Following consultation with business consultancy McKinsey around a business case around local mRNA manufacturing, the government sought expressions of interest from potential bidders for end-to-end mRNA vaccine production in May this year.

The deal also follows the announcement on Sunday that Australians would be able to access a booster shot five months after their second dose rather than six and approved Moderna as a booster shot, as the new Omicron variant spreads.

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine was first approved by the Australian government in August for all adults, with a total of 10 million doses ordered for 2021, and a further 15 million booster doses ordered for the first half of 2022.

While the details of the agreement have not yet been made public, the finance minister Simon Birmingham said the US-based company would become a vital part of Australia’s mRNA research and development landscape, “bringing investment and opportunities for the entire research sector”.

“This investment will mean world-leading clinical trials, a strong local workforce and creating opportunities through supply chain activities, helping to drive Australia’s economy forward,” Birmingham said.

This year’s budget allocated funding to help create large-scale manufacturing of mRNA vaccines in Australia, with details kept secret because of commercial in-confidence negotiations.

The total budget allocation for the distribution and administration of Covid-19 vaccines over the next five years is $1.9bn.

In order to promote the development of an mRNA sector in Australia, the Australian government will also invest up to $25m from next year for what it has called an “mRNA Clinical Trials Enabling Infrastructure Grant Opportunity”.